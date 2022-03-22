Oscars 2022: Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and actor Ciaran Hinds to miss Oscars due to Covid.

Director Kenneth Branagh and Actor, Ciaran Hinds, have tested positive for Covid just days before he was due to attend the Oscars for the film Belfast.

The pair, who are believed to be isolating in New York, will now no longer be able to attend the event in person

Branagh was meant to attend an event at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) event on Saturday but instead attended virtually.

It is expected that if the pair win their nominated awards, that they will be able to appear virtually or send a recorded message.

This is the first Oscar ceremony in person, since February 2020, with last year's show being held online.

What awards has Belfast been nominated for?

Belfast has been nominated for the following awards:

Best Picture

Best Director - Kenneth Branagh

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Ciarán Hinds

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Judi Dench

Best Sound

Best Original Screenplay

Best Music Original Song

When will the Oscars be held?

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles

What is the film Belfast about?

The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.

It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.

The film stars many famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the film.