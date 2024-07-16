Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A summer sizzler coming your way in the next couple of weeks as Rathfriland goes Country.... join Sean Wallace and Joe Mac and a host of Ireland's top recording stars Kenny Archer, Boxcar Brian, Bonnie Stewart Music jenny Braniff, Farmer Dan and of course the wee man from Strabane Hugo Duncan as Sean Wallace brings his brand of country back to the Young Farmers Hall In Rathfriland.

Tickets are limited so call or text Sean today on 07779 115404 to book yours.

They will also be available from the outlets from tomorrow afternoon. Tag your friends on their facebook page and hit the share tab on your way past. https://www.facebook.com/share/p/D7NBfanuGhS1WYoS/?mibextid=WC7FNe