Larne Drama Circle is presenting ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ at the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre, February 15 -17.

Written in 1987, the novelist Jeffrey Archer’s first play ran in London’s West End for over 600 performances.

Larne Drama Circle sets the scene as follows: “In the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, distinguished lawyer and chairman of the Bar Council, Sir David Metcalfe QC, is fighting the most important defence case of his career - his own. Accused of the wilful murder of his terminally ill wife, Sir David finds himself locked in legal combat with his old rival, Anthony Blair-Booth QC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This gripping courtroom thriller puts you, the audience, in the jury. Can you condemn a man based on the evidence before you and find him innocent or guilty beyond reasonable doubt?”

Lady Metcalfe (Rosie Williams) and her husband Sir David Metcalfe (Jay Alexander) seem happy.... but is all as it seems?

Tickets, costing £10, are available from the box office in Larne Leisure Centre on Feb 8, 10 and 11; 10am – 12noon and 2pm – 4pm, and on performance nights from 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Justice Tredwell (Jim Shields) asks prosecutor Anthony Blair-Booth QC (Melvyn Goldberger) and defendant Sir David Metcalfe QC (Jay Alexander) to approach the bench.

Witnesses Mrs Eileen Rogers (Beth Alexander), Lionel Hamilton (Simon Hunter), Dr Weeden (Joy Hunter) and Det. Chief Inspector Travers (Lorna Ringland) are ready to give their evidence.