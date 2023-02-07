Written in 1987, the novelist Jeffrey Archer’s first play ran in London’s West End for over 600 performances.
Larne Drama Circle sets the scene as follows: “In the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, distinguished lawyer and chairman of the Bar Council, Sir David Metcalfe QC, is fighting the most important defence case of his career - his own. Accused of the wilful murder of his terminally ill wife, Sir David finds himself locked in legal combat with his old rival, Anthony Blair-Booth QC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This gripping courtroom thriller puts you, the audience, in the jury. Can you condemn a man based on the evidence before you and find him innocent or guilty beyond reasonable doubt?”
Tickets, costing £10, are available from the box office in Larne Leisure Centre on Feb 8, 10 and 11; 10am – 12noon and 2pm – 4pm, and on performance nights from 6.30pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement