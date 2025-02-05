Lisburn will be filled with the sound of music when Fusion Theatre takes to the stage

Rehearsals are in full swing as Lisburn’s awardwinning youth company, Fusion Theatre, gets ready to bring the hit musical The Sound of Music to the local stage.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from March 5-8 at the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island, this will be the first time in the company’s 22 year history that it will have produced the Rogers and Hammerstein classic.

Tickets, priced £16 - £18, are on sale now from the box office, or online at https://www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Baroness Maria von Trapp’s 1949 autobiography, this wonderful musical tells the true story of the world-famous singing family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of the Second World War.

Fusion Theatre is staging the Sound of Music at the Island Hall from March 5-8 and tickets are on sale now. Pic credit: Toby Watson

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical.

Fusion cannot wait to perform some of the most memorable songs on stage, including ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’, ‘My Favourite Things’, ‘Do-Re-Mi’, and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’, and, of course, the title number.

Having 60 young people on stage, many who have never performed before is no mean feat but the company is delighted to welcome ex-Fusion member Michael McEvoy back to Fusion this time as the Director / Choreographer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out how to solve a problem like Maria when Fusion Theatre brings the Sound of Music to the Island Hall next month. Pic credit: Toby Watson

Michael will be supported by Keith Pyper as Musical Director. Fusioneers Megan McGarry and Katie-Rose Williams will also work as assistants in Dance, Acting and Singing.

The show runs from March 5-8 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 1pm.