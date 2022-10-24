Big Telly Theatre Company will use their £9,908.20 funding to create The Dock - an interactive piece of hybrid street theatre, combining live action, a digital interface and smart technology.

The Dock is a mobile structure which houses a screen, webcam and remote controlled coffee machine. Audiences interact with and influence characters and stories on screen, some of whom are present in the location and will meet the audience face-to-face, and some of whom will be in remote locations.

The Dock will pop up in rural areas where it’s needed most and Big Telly will work closely with each rural community to develop and shape a model of connectivity that best suits needs of each location. Big Telly will be working alongside their project partners, Aware and Inspire, to address rural needs and start conversations to connect with isolated, vulnerable and underrepresented rurally-based groups.