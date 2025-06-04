Talented young local actors join the cast of The Sound of Music at St Anne’s Cathedral

Four budding local young actors will be showing off their talents when they join Belfast Operatic Company’s very special production of The Sound of Music.

Lucy Bowes, Petula Pei, Theo Blacklock, and Louisa McComb will be playing some of the Von Trapp children when the show opens at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast from Tuesday June 24 – Saturday June 28.

This production marks a momentous double celebration, as Belfast Operatic commemorates 65 years of amateur theatre excellence in Northern Ireland, while also pays tribute to the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music — the cathedral will certainly be alive with the sound of music.

The cast of 50 includes 12 talented young performers who will share the iconic roles of the Von Trapp children, alongside a stellar adult cast led by two actresses – Anna-Maria Boyle, who recently took to the stage as Cosette in Les Misérables, and Hannah Russell - alternating in the iconic role of Maria.

They will be joined on stage by Samuel Moore, who also appeared in Les Misérables as Val Jean, taking on the role of the stern and distant Captain Von Trapp who is learning to love again.

Rathmore Grammar School student Lucy Bowes (14), who lives in Lisburn, will be playing Brigitta.

She found out about the show through her singing teacher Beth McNally and despite being nervous about the audition she was delighted to get the role.

Lucy told us that she loves performing the song ‘So Long Farewell’ as she thinks it is really fun. Lucy is very excited and a bit nervous about opening night. She can’t wait to try on all the costumes.

Anna Maria Boyle (with guitar) and Hannah Russell (singing) with all the young people sharing the roles of the Von Trapp Children. Pic credit: Belfast Operatic

Seven-year-old Petula Pei, who is a pupil at Pond Park Primary School in Lisburn, is taking on the role of Gretl.

She is excited about opening night and tells readers: “Quickly come to watch me!”

Theo Blacklock (11), who is also a pupil at Pond Park Primary School, is excited to be playing Kurt in the show.

"I am really enjoying rehearsals, they are so much fun, and I love learning from Kirsten, Gary and Colin, they are so professional.

Anna Maria Boyle, who plays Maria, photographed singing Do Re Mi with all the Von Trapp children. Pic credit: Belfast Operatic

"My favourite song is The Sound of Music Reprise, where we get to sing a lovely three part harmony for the Baroness.

"I have loved learning the Landler with Maria, it is a new style of dance for me."

Encouraging everyone to come along and enjoy the show, he added: "I am so excited for the opening night, as St Anne's Cathedral is a huge, amazing venue, and it will be my first time performing a musical with adults.

"Based on an amazing true story, the Sound of Music is exciting for all ages. It has everything you will love in a show, with comedy, romance and adventure. The whole cast are amazing, we can't wait to welcome you to the show.”

Ballymacrickett Primary School pupil, eight year old Louisa McComb, will be sharing the role of Gretl.

Louisa has been enjoying rehearsals and is looking forward to opening night.

"Rehearsals have been fun and I feel I have gotten to know everyone well now,” she said.

"I have loved learning the routines and now I see them all coming together.

"My favourite song is ‘So Long, Farewell’, because i just love the tune and my favourite scene is when Maria returns.

"I am looking forward to opening night but am very nervous too because I don't know what to expect. I can't wait to see the stage and set. I hope everything goes well.”

Louisa added: “The Sound of Music is about a family who have been through a tough time but then a governess called Maria comes and she helps them to sing again and this brings happiness and love to their family again. It is a show that everyone can enjoy.”

Tickets for the show are selling fast and are available online at belfastoperatic.org.

The show will be directed by Belfast Operatic Company’s Gary Redpath, who has been involved with the company for 15 years and who previously directed A Night at Gatsby’s and The Greatest Show, amongst others.

“It’s a real privilege to be directing The Sound of Music, especially in such a breath-taking and iconic venue as St Anne’s Cathedral,” said Gary.

"This show holds a special place in so many hearts and bringing it to life with such a talented cast — including these incredible young performers — makes it even more exciting. ”As we celebrate 65 years of Belfast Operatic Company, I can’t think of a more fitting or magical way to mark this milestone.”

Having just come off the back of a sold-out, UK premiere production of Les Misérables: Let the People Sing, where they were the very first amateur dramatics society to be granted permission to produce the show in the UK, BOC is once again pushing creative boundaries by staging this timeless classic in one of the most unique and immersive venues in Northern Ireland.

“St Anne’s Cathedral is unlike any venue we’ve performed in before — its architecture, acoustics and sheer scale create an atmosphere that’s nothing short of awe-inspiring,” Gary added.

"It brings a grandeur and reverence that perfectly complements the heart and soul of The Sound of Music.

"Of course, staging a full-scale musical in a cathedral comes with its own set of logistical and creative challenges, but that’s all part of the thrill. It pushes us to think differently, and I truly believe audiences are in for a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience.”