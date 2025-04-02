Women’s Aid ABCLN launches Slieve Donard Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Women’s Aid ABCLN is launching its first-ever Slieve Donard Challenge taking place on Saturday, June 28.

The guided hike will start at Donard car park in Newcastle, where the group will set off to climb the peak of Northern Ireland’s highest mountain at 849m.

The hike offers participants the chance to experience the spectacular and far-reaching views from Slieve Donard. On clear days you can see the coast, Belfast Lough, Dublin Bay and Isle of Man. The summit is only a few miles away from the Irish Sea, which adds to the scenic beauty.

Kelly McDonald, Business Development Manager with Women’s Aid ABCLN says “This is our first ever Slieve Donard hike and we are excited to bring a group together who have a shared vision of supporting women. We are encouraging people to sign up on their own, with friends, colleagues or family members."

"Whilst it is a challenging event, we want it to be a relaxed and fun day out. The guided hike will include plenty of time to take in the scenery, snap photos, and enjoy a well-deserved lunch before descending back to sea level.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and refuge accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse in Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Kelly says “Our on-line registration will set you up with a fundraising page. You can add this link to your social media or you can ask friends and family for donations using a sponsorship form.”

“Getting signed up is quick and easy, simply visit www.womens-aid.org.uk/slieve-donard.”

To find out more you can email [email protected] or visit www.womens-aid.org.uk/slieve-donard