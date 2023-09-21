Up to 20 employment opportunities are being created with Antrim's much-loved Boat House restaurant set to sail again.

Experienced restaurant operators, Sean and Geraldine McLaughlin, in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, are putting their hands to the tiller. Over the next 18 months, they will invest over £150K in the Boat House, which is located on the first floor at the council-owned Gateway building on the shores of Lough Neagh.

Sean and his team won a competitive tender to reinstate and run the restaurant. The McLaughlins, who’s portfolio includes the Fullerton Arms in Ballintoy and award-winning Kraken Fish & Chips in Portrush, will re-open the restaurant on Tuesday, October 10 with Michael McGuigan as head chef.

This new contract is expected not only to breathe new life into the restaurant but to champion community growth with job retention and creation and plans for further expansion.

Geraldine and Sean McLaughlin celebrating the forthcoming new business opening. Photo: submitted

With panoramic views of Lough Neagh, the restaurant can seat a total of 70 guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner service.

Speaking at the new contract announcement, Sean McLaughlin, said: “Today is a great day for the entire McLaughlin family and all our much-valued staff. We're immensely proud and excited to be able to reinstate one of the best-loved restaurants in County Antrim and beyond.

“It will be our honour to get the Boat House restaurant back to its former glory and even better, offering our guests a taste of Northern Ireland's finest foods and flavours amidst the serene beauty of Lough Neagh.

“Culinary excellence is not just about food; it's about creating unforgettable experiences coupled with our famous Northern Ireland hospitality and we will work exceptionally hard to deliver that promise.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the McLaughlin family to the borough to manage the Boat House, a unique restaurant on the shores of Lough Neagh.