Register
BREAKING

BSO strike ends with protest at the Secretary of State’s office

Following five days of well-supported strike action, the BSO warehouse workers based in Lisburn, who have been on strike since Monday December 18, finished their action on Friday December 22.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:53 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The strikers had earlier marched into Belfast city centre after stopping to show solidarity with striking Translink workers.

They then marched to Erskine House for a protest outside the Secretary of States Office.

NIPSA strikers were joined in that protest by GMB, SIPTU and UNITE members from Translink who are also on strike over pay.

Most Popular
BSO warehouse workers from Lisburn joined a protest at the Secretary of State's offices in Belfast. Pic credit: NIPSABSO warehouse workers from Lisburn joined a protest at the Secretary of State's offices in Belfast. Pic credit: NIPSA
BSO warehouse workers from Lisburn joined a protest at the Secretary of State's offices in Belfast. Pic credit: NIPSA

The strikers gave a clear message that the economic sanctions against public sector workers must end and that a fair pay award must be implemented now.

Speaking at the protest, NIPSA Deputy General Secretary Patrick Mulholland said: “This action has been hugely successful, and I commend the members for taking this stance on behalf of all health service workers.

"The secretary of state has the power to end this dispute, and all the public sector strike action, by releasing the funds which he has already stated are available, to pay these workers the wages they need and deserve.

Read More
Union delegation meets with DUP Leader during Lisburn workers strike

"If he doesn’t do so, further strike action across the public sector is already planned and targeted action will follow in early 2024.

"He knows what he needs to do to end these disputes and any further delay is unacceptable. Enough is enough.”

The action is the latest in a series of strikes taken by NIPSA members and other public service unions, with further action planned for the January 18, 2024.

Related topics:LisburnTranslinkBelfastUnite