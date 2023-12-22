BSO strike ends with protest at the Secretary of State’s office
and live on Freeview channel 276
The strikers had earlier marched into Belfast city centre after stopping to show solidarity with striking Translink workers.
They then marched to Erskine House for a protest outside the Secretary of States Office.
Advertisement
Advertisement
NIPSA strikers were joined in that protest by GMB, SIPTU and UNITE members from Translink who are also on strike over pay.
The strikers gave a clear message that the economic sanctions against public sector workers must end and that a fair pay award must be implemented now.
Speaking at the protest, NIPSA Deputy General Secretary Patrick Mulholland said: “This action has been hugely successful, and I commend the members for taking this stance on behalf of all health service workers.
"The secretary of state has the power to end this dispute, and all the public sector strike action, by releasing the funds which he has already stated are available, to pay these workers the wages they need and deserve.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If he doesn’t do so, further strike action across the public sector is already planned and targeted action will follow in early 2024.
"He knows what he needs to do to end these disputes and any further delay is unacceptable. Enough is enough.”
The action is the latest in a series of strikes taken by NIPSA members and other public service unions, with further action planned for the January 18, 2024.