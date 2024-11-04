A Carrickfergus-based entrepreneur has told of her wish to make fashion more inclusive for those with disabilities after celebrating success in the Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch competition.

WearMatter won the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council local heat of the contest in October, earning a place in the grand final later later this month.

Founder Gemma McAllister will now be in with a chance of taking home £5,000 in investment for her business idea.

Launched last year, WearMatter is an adaptive clothing brand, producing garments for people with disabilities. "I've always been interested in the fashion industry since a young girl, but I fell out of love with the industry due to the lack of inclusivity,” said Gemma, who studied Textile Art, Design and Fashion at Ulster University before working in London within the buying and designing departments for multiple high street fashion brands.

"I changed my career path away from fashion and joined the civil service to become a disability advisor, but I couldn't stay away from the fashion industry for long - I decided I needed to create fashion for a reason, and WearMatter was born.”

In setting up the company, the local businesswoman was fortunate to receive support from a variety of organisations. “I was successful in Catalyst's INVENT 2023 competition and was awarded Bank of Ireland's Inclusive Innovation Award,” she added. “I received an innovation grant from Innovate UK, was successful with a Techstart Proof of Concept grant, [and received] support from the InnovateUs programme and mentoring with GoSucceed.”

WearMatter shared its first product - an adaptive t-shirt – at the end of April 2023. "We have designed a range of fashion garments and are ready to place our first orders on the collection,” said Gemma. “This will be available online on our website, but we also hope to have the garments stocked in physical locations that are truly accessible. We are taking part in the TedBerry Market this November.”

While the Go Succeed competition wasn’t Gemma’s first pitch, it remained a nerve-wracking experience: “Pitching is exciting - I like it but I don't like it. I still get butterflies but that is because I am so passionate about talking about WearMatter and love the opportunity to share with others. Many don't realise it is easier to find clothing for dogs than it is for people with disabilities. Every opportunity I have to talk about and change this - I will.”

And what would success at the next level of the competition mean? "Lots of people have taken the time to have interviews with me, talk about their struggles with clothing and co-design products. Winning would allow me to get these products to them a lot quicker; to start making every day easier having clothing that is comfortable, fashionable and functional for them. The awareness would help get WearMatter out there with the hope of global recognition, because Every Body Matters.”

The local winners will all progress to the final, with an overall winner announced at a special event in Innovation Factory, Belfast on November 21.

Other winners included Hayley Millar, whose business College Community Shop at the Northern Regional College in Ballymena was chosen as the best social enterprise and Kirstine Boyd of ExpectationsMet, who won the local inclusive entrepreneurship category.