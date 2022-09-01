Caterpillar job losses: Proposal to cut 83 Larne posts ‘disappointing’ says MP

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Wilson has spoken to the US manufacturing giant and expressed his disappointment at today’s (Thursday’s) announcement there will be a further reduction of 83 jobs at the plant.

The DUP representative said: “First and foremost, we think of those who are facing into the uncertainty of changing jobs after years of service in FG Wilson and then Caterpillar. I am deeply disappointed for them and their families.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In recent months manufactures across East Antrim have been speaking of the labour shortages, therefore I am hopeful that many of these skilled workers will be able to find alternative employment. I want to work with the local agencies to help in any way with facilitating people to transition and find new roles.

MP calls for Government help in reducing energy bills for companies.

“These sites once employed 3000 people, yet Caterpillar’s workforce has now reduced to around 800. Given the site size and the numbers now working there, I have raised the sustainability of the site and I am seeking further assurances on this aspect.”

Caterpillar said the posts are under threat as part of a proposal to cease manufacturing FG Wilson electric generator sets at the Old Glenarm Road site due to decreased demand.

Mr Wilson added that he has been assured, the reduction is not a case of relocating work but rather a discontinuation of the line for this model of generator.