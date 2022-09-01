Caterpillar job losses: union to enter negotiations with firm over Larne plans
Caterpillar’s announcement that it is to seek 83 redundancies among its Larne workforce has been branded as another ‘bitter blow’ for the area by trade union Unite.
The union said it was notified on Thursday afternoon of the plan to make 77 shop floor workers and six salaried staff redundant. The company pointed to a downturn in sales of the Larne manufactured FG Wilson electric generator sets.
However, the union has rejected this explanation and called for a cash injection into the Old Glenarm Road site, where the primary focus is on manufacturing Large Electric Power Solutions.
George Brash, Regional officer for the workers, confirmed that his union would be engaging with management in consultation meeting on Monday (September 5).
He said: “This afternoon’s announcement by Caterpillar bosses came out of the blue and represents another bitter blow for workers in the Larne area. Workers at Caterpillar now face the threat of losing their livelihoods in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis in decades.
“Caterpillar is a hugely successful global business. If it is genuinely a case of declining sales of a particular small model of generator, the company should use its profits to establishing new production lines at Larne and safeguard rather than make redundant workers who are at the root of that success.
“Unite will be entering the consultation negotiations with management next Monday (5 September) with a view to making the case against redundancy, and failing that, seeking to mitigate the number and impact of any redundancies on our members.”