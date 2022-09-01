Caterpillar job losses: union to enter negotiations with firm over Larne plans

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union said it was notified on Thursday afternoon of the plan to make 77 shop floor workers and six salaried staff redundant. The company pointed to a downturn in sales of the Larne manufactured FG Wilson electric generator sets.

However, the union has rejected this explanation and called for a cash injection into the Old Glenarm Road site, where the primary focus is on manufacturing Large Electric Power Solutions.

George Brash, Regional officer for the workers, confirmed that his union would be engaging with management in consultation meeting on Monday (September 5).

Union representatives have called for investment in new production lines at the Larne factory.

He said: “This afternoon’s announcement by Caterpillar bosses came out of the blue and represents another bitter blow for workers in the Larne area. Workers at Caterpillar now face the threat of losing their livelihoods in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“Caterpillar is a hugely successful global business. If it is genuinely a case of declining sales of a particular small model of generator, the company should use its profits to establishing new production lines at Larne and safeguard rather than make redundant workers who are at the root of that success.