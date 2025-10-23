Causeway Coast and Glens success in the Irish Hotel Awards 2025
The ceremony at the Johnstown Estate in Enfield on October 20 marked a powerful tribute to Ireland’s most inspiring hospitality professionals - those who elevate guest experiences with quiet brilliance and unwavering dedication.
This year’s ceremony honoured a diverse spectrum of contributors, from visionary general managers and culinary innovators to devoted housekeeping teams and front-of-house stars.
With each category split into provincial winners (Ulster, Munster, Leinster, Connacht) and an overall winner, the Causeway Coast was well represented.
Results:
Coastal Escape of the Year (Ulster winner) Inn on the Coast, Portrush
Dog Friendly Hotel of the Year (Ulster winner) Inn on the Coast, Portrush
Great Irish Breakfast of the Year (Ulster winner) The Causeway Hotel, Bushmills
3 Star Hotel of the Year (Ulster winner) Inn on the Coast, Portrush
Human Resources Manager of the Year (Ulster winner) Marissa Braga, Me & Mrs Jones, Portstewart
Marketing Manager of the Year (Ulster winner) Sammie McMullan, Causeway Hotel, Bushmills
Rising Star of the Year (Ulster winner) Conor Lavery, Causeway Hotel, Bushmills
Food and Beverage Manager of the Year (Ulster winner) Gomer Lasaga, Causeway Hotel, Bushmills