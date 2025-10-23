Ireland’s best hotels and staff have been revealed at the 2025 Irish Hotel Awards in a glittering ceremony in County Meath – and the Causeway Coast featured strongly!

The ceremony at the Johnstown Estate in Enfield on October 20 marked a powerful tribute to Ireland’s most inspiring hospitality professionals - those who elevate guest experiences with quiet brilliance and unwavering dedication.

This year’s ceremony honoured a diverse spectrum of contributors, from visionary general managers and culinary innovators to devoted housekeeping teams and front-of-house stars.

With each category split into provincial winners (Ulster, Munster, Leinster, Connacht) and an overall winner, the Causeway Coast was well represented.

Success for Causeway Coast and Glens venues in the Irish Hotel Awards 2025.

Results:

Coastal Escape of the Year (Ulster winner) Inn on the Coast, Portrush

Dog Friendly Hotel of the Year (Ulster winner) Inn on the Coast, Portrush

Great Irish Breakfast of the Year (Ulster winner) The Causeway Hotel, Bushmills

3 Star Hotel of the Year (Ulster winner) Inn on the Coast, Portrush

Human Resources Manager of the Year (Ulster winner) Marissa Braga, Me & Mrs Jones, Portstewart

Marketing Manager of the Year (Ulster winner) Sammie McMullan, Causeway Hotel, Bushmills

Rising Star of the Year (Ulster winner) Conor Lavery, Causeway Hotel, Bushmills

Food and Beverage Manager of the Year (Ulster winner) Gomer Lasaga, Causeway Hotel, Bushmills