Welsh singer Charlotte Church has shown that she is ‘faithful’ to the chunky knit garments of a north coast designer.

Church was spotted in Episode Three of the BBC’s hit TV show The Celebrity Traitors wearing a lime green chunky knit cardigan by Hope Macauley.

Hope is best known for her creation of the signature statement piece, the Colossal Knit Cardigan.

Hope Macauley’s designs have been featured in major fashion publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New York Times and have been worn by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Hudson.

Speaking to the News Letter, Hope added: “I’m so excited and happy to see my knitwear design on The Traitors worn by Charlotte Church! It’s such a special moment for me and the team.”