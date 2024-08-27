Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From humble beginnings, Coffee at the Dock in Coleraine reveals plans to close with over 400 customers taking to social media to express their sadness

The owner of a popular Northern Ireland riverside coffee van which was a ‘life-saver’ during the Covid pandemic for its outside location have revealed plans to close next month.

Coffee at the Dock, which was started during lockdown, has grown over the past four years from an abandoned plot in Coleraine into a thriving business and meeting place attracting dog walkers, family and friends as well as passing traffic.

However the Dock will have to close due to ‘circumstances’ and future redevelopment plans.

In a social media post, the Coleraine owner said it was with a ‘heavy heart and much sadness’ that the trailer will cease trading at the end of September adding ‘the journey has come to an end’.

Owner Frances Galbraith, explained: “It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that we at Coffee at the Dock regret to announce that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will cease to trade as of Sunday, September 22.

“The journey has come to an end - from humble beginnings, the support and loyalty of you our friends (customers) have created a community meeting place and social centre bringing lots of people together to enjoy the unique aspect of the riverside location.

The owner of a popular Northern Ireland riverside coffee van Coffee at the Dock which was a ‘life-saver’ during the Covid pandemic for its outside location have revealed plans to close next month. Pictured is owner Frances Galbraith with colleague and friend Marjorie Mcilfatrick

“We are extremely sad at the loss of the Dock and shall sorely miss everyone, all of whom we consider our good friends.

“I wish to thank Mr Edward Montgomery and The Honourable Irish Society for affording us the opportunity to establish Coffee at the Dock at the site and for supporting my vision from the outset and continued support during our tenure at The Cutts.”

Over the years, the coffee cart has developed to include a burger van, a pizza hut and seating area. It has also become an important social hub and held many events raising funds for various charities and supporting many community initiatives.

Posting 72 images on social media, Frances, continued: “When I started I always knew the area would be redeveloped. I invested a lot including my time and money, but I have loved every minute of it.

"Here are some photographs documenting our amazing journey and progress, only made possible by our valued customers and friends.”

Within 24 hours, the post has received over 400 comments from customers expressing their sadness and disappointment at the news.

Diane explained: ‘This is just so sad. Coffee at the Dock is unique and was exactly what this town needed. Something to encourage a walk down the river side and somewhere to sit and really appreciate the natural surroundings.

‘That first coffee van, in such a lovely location, was a stroke of genius when we were all lamenting the damage done to hospitality by covid, evolving over the years into what we see today. It will be just so depressing if the area is used for the building of more apartments and this stretch of the river bank is out of bounds to the general public. Thank you to Frances and Marjorie Mcilfatrick and the rest of the team. You will be missed.’

Julie posted: ‘I am so shocked, so sorry to hear this. You were a life saver during Covid. I have such great memories of coffee and laughter by the river.’

Ann stated: ‘You will all be sadly missed. Coffee at the Dock brought people together, made friendships and memories - so sad to see this happen. So many customers will be devastated at this, but it was out of your control. You had a brilliant establishment beside the water, great scenery and great food. Good luck to you in what your next journey will be.’

Daphne continued: ‘That's just awful. This was a safe place to be in Covid and fantastic for just having a moment by the river with your thoughts. It would be great if you could open somewhere nearby. The council should be ashamed of themselves yet another place which Coleraine people need just letting it shut down!!!’

Debbie agreed: ‘A special spot which obviously was birthed out of the lockdown and we so appreciated a place like this, where we could be free, look at the scenery and have a chat and coffee, grew up here as a child so it was always special, I hope you find your next spot very soon.’

Melissa added: ‘Absolutely gutted. I don't understand why yous are having to close. Coffee at the Dock is the best place in town. This part of the river was abandoned and not used for a very long time. Then coffee at the dock brings life and encourages more people to walk riverside and have wonderful lunch and coffee with your dog after forest walk. Brought something wonderful to Coleraine. Why is someone wanting it for building developments? Why can't they fix the town instead and bring independent local businesses to the town? Let coffee at the Dock stay open where yous brought everything wonderful to enjoy the most of the riverside. I'm so sorry this is happening to yous. I'm truly going to miss this place and all the wonderful staff.’

In response to the hundreds of heart-warming comments, Frances added: “We at Coffee at the Dock are still hopeful that we will find somewhere in the Castleroe area to keep providing a service for our valued customers. Watch this space….!”