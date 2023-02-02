Carrickfergus Enterprise says it is committed to helping local business through the current challenging economic period.

Chairman Bill Adamson gave the undertaken at a celebration dinner to mark the organisation’s 40th anniversary.

The event saw Carrickfergus Enterprise reflect on four decades of supporting entrepreneurs to establish, expand and accelerate the growth of their businesses.

The agency was established in 1981 to address mass job losses in the local area following the closure of key manufacturing companies.

David McIlhagger, vice chairman; Bill Adamson, chairman and Kelli McRoberts, manager, at Carrickfergus Enterprise’s 40th anniversary dinner.

As one of the oldest local enterprise agencies in Northern Ireland, it has been responsible for a range of employability and business successes, both in the Carrickfergus area and across Northern Ireland.

Initially postponed due the Covid pandemic, the milestone celebration, during which guests enjoyed a drinks reception and dinner, followed the launch of the social enterprise’s new Connect Space.

The latter was unveiled in 2022 after a £150,000 investment by Carrickfergus Enterprise to expand its lettable office facilities.

Pivotal Role

Chairman Bill Adamson speaking at Carrickfergus Enterprise’s 40th anniversary dinner.

Since the organisation’s inception, it has played a pivotal role within the east Antrim business community.

Mr Adamson said, “At Carrickfergus Enterprise, we have been providing support to the local business community, as well as budding entrepreneurs, for over 40 years amid many challenges, including recessions, cost of living crises and redundancies.

“Over the years, we have evolved into a successful and stable social enterprise and remain committed to our mission of supporting small business and addressing job losses in the Carrickfergus area and beyond.

"Last year, our investment of £150,000 significantly improved our premises and ensured that Carrickfergus Enterprise remains a fantastic place to work – evolving in tandem with the needs of the local business community.”

A milestone celebration for social enterprise.

The development created six new offices as well as new administration and communal facilities.

Mr Adamson added: “We are currently finalising our corporate strategy and hope to still be here, realising our vision in 40 years’ time. With the economic outlook remaining challenging in 2023, we intend to continue providing local businesses with the support and facilities that they need to navigate this uncertain landscape.”