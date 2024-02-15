Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recommendation for approval was proposed by Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Michael Goodman and seconded by Airport DUP Councillor Alderman Matthew Magill.

One elected member, Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch, opposed the 4.97 per cent rise for domestic and non-domestic properties for the 2024/25 financial year.

Cllr Goodman said: “Members will see from the recommendation that we have tried again to keep two things in mind. First, the need to ensure that this council maintains its reputation for quality and delivery of service but also that we have in mind the severe cost of living crisis that we are all facing, not least many of our ratepayers who would have possibly been faced with a significant increase in their costs over the coming year.”

One councillor remarked that ratepayers’ money is 'treated as if it is our own'. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Ald Magill stated: “We very much believe that the proposal allows us to retain our position as a low rates borough and ongoing financial difficulty experienced by many of our ratepayers as a result of the cost of living crisis and various difficulties that householders are being met with, so we very much feel this is a fiscally responsible recommendation before us.

“We believe it would give council corporately the finances necessary to ensure that our services remain the best possible quality for our ratepayers to enjoy and avail of.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE said the new rate would “ensure that services will not be impacted and demonstrates that local government should work for the benefit of residents”.

Glengormley Ulster Unionist Ald Mark Cosgrove noted there has been political consensus in the chamber at a time of cost of living crisis.

Reflects Fairness

He pointed out Antrim and Newtownabbey was one of the few councils that avoided industrial action last year which he said “reflects a fairness” to employees. He also remarked that ratepayers’ money is “treated as if it is our own”.

Cllr Lynch told the meeting she had not been included in the various discussions. “My first indication was last Tuesday, so to say it was cross-party is a bit ingenious but I do realise we have work to do to make the books balance. I do recognise there are certain pressure on costs, utilities etc but I do think we could do better than 4.97 per cent.

“We do remain in an extreme cost of living crisis. There just appears to be no end in sight for the normal working people.” Cllr Lynch went on to say this increase will “enforce more costs on our residents and will increase hardship and send more families to foodbanks”.

“There is no room in already stretched budgets to absorb a rates increase,” she added. She indicated that as well as a 400 per cent increase in foodbank use locally, foodbanks need to purchase 20 per cent of food because of increase in demand and a “significant drop” in donations.

Ald Cosgrove remarked the SDLP had “asked for money for staff but refuse the very necessary means to fund it”. Cllr Lynch replied: “I’m not saying I do not support some rate increase because the reality is we have to reward our staff who deserve a pay rise, but I feel we could have done better.”

She suggested the council could have used a sum from its £500k reserves to bring down the rate. Cllr Webb said the reserves “have to be kept at the level they are at”.

Ald Magill pointed out that every member has had the opportunity to “bring forward proposals on a plethora of issues”.

“This smacks somewhat of political posturing,” he stated. “The SDLP is quite happy to oppose but are not prepared to put their money where their mouth is and give us alternative proposals.”

Following a vote in which 31 councillors were in favour with one against, the rate was struck at an increase of 4.97 per cent.