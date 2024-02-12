Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pre-application community consultation will take place at the Dunanney Community Centre, in the Newtownabbey estate, on Monday, February 26, from 1pm until 3pm and from 4pm until 7pm.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is developing design proposals for a new-build single storey pavilion to be constructed at Rathmullan Drive adjoining an existing changing room pavilion with new vehicular and pedestrian access and car parking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed new building is expected to provide a multi-use main hall, consultation rooms, an informal drop-in meeting space, a community café/kitchen facility, storage facilities and a retractable stage and seating.

Grass pitch at Rathmullan Drive. Pic: Google Maps.

A 3G pitch is proposed as a replacement to the existing grass pitch with associated floodlighting. The development project is to be funded by the borough council. Last February, the council approved a pitch strategy which set out a series of recommendations as part of a “significant investment in sport and leisure facilities across the borough”.

These include the development of a 3G pitch and the refurbishment of existing changing facilities at Mossley Park.

Last May, councillors approved an application worth up to an estimated £450k to assist funding of the new 3G pitch and floodlighting at the venue. The application was to be made to the Multi -Sport Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund, which is funded through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) and managed by the IFA, as part of an overall £1.6m investment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Work commenced in December on an upgrade of the training pitch at Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown, to a new 3G pitch.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Cllr Mark Cooper BEM at the sod-cutting of the new 3G pitch in Monkstown. Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Councillor Mark Cooper BEM commented at the time: “It is great to see work starting at the new 3G training pitch at Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown. This investment is more than an upgrade as it demonstrates the commitment made by council to enhance sports facilities across our borough.

“The positive impact will be seen across local sports clubs, community groups, and schools, offering them first-class facilities located in the heart of their community.”