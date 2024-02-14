Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public consultation took place at Sixmile Leisure Centre in the town in September. A design and access statement has indicated the proposal for a single storey extension aims to replace existing mobile classrooms on the school site at Hillmount Avenue.

There are currently ten single mobiles to facilitate nine temporary classrooms and a library. Fairview Primary opened in 1975 . The school building is comprised of both single storey and two storey accommodation. It has a current enrolment of 501 pupils.

Commenting on the public consultation event, the report said: “This was a successful event with a good number of local community members, staff of Fairview Primary School and members of the school’s board of governors dropping in throughout the evening to view the proposals and pose questions to the project team.”

The report went on to state: “An increase in the pupil numbers at Fairview Primary School over the past number of years has subsequently resulted in the requirement of additional teaching accommodation.

“In order to facilitate the increased enrolment number, installation of temporary modular units, consisting of nine single classroom mobiles across the school’s site has been a necessary short-term measure to allow the delivery of the curriculum.”

The report has indicated the development plan would “cater mostly for the junior pupils and would become a dedicated key stage one wing” of the school, As well as ten classrooms, the new wing is expected to accommodate three resource areas, two multi-purpose rooms, the vice-principal’s office and stores.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “Following submission of a planning application for a proposed extension at Fairview Primary School under tranche two SEP (School Enhancement Programme), design work is ongoing to develop a tender for construction. This will be released to tender subject to capital budget availability in the 2024/25 financial year.”