O’Neills confirms Omagh sports superstore summer launch

Sportswear giant O’Neills is opening a new superstore in Omagh at the old Factory Outlet adjacent to Asda on the Dromore Road.
The new store will add 25 new jobs as part of their retail expansion in the north of Ireland.
O’Neills’ decision to expand its retail offering further in the North of Ireland brings the total number of retail outlets to nine, with stores in Londonderry, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Down.
A major recruitment drive is now underway to fill a range of roles, including assistant managers, supervisors, and sales assistants. The company which now employs over 600 staff across the island of Ireland, opened major retail outlets in Derry City Centre in 2018 and in the CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast in 2020, underlining their commitment to bricks and mortar retail.
Founded in 1918, O’Neills designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of sports and leisure wear.
Enda Doherty, marketing manager O’Neills, said: “We are pleased to confirm this new investment in County Tyrone. Our new store in Omagh allows us to ensure that we offer our customers the products they require in a new, vibrant, and friendly store environment. This investment compliments our strong online presence via www.oneills.com and supports the confidence in our innovative brand and product range.”