Daisy the puppy helps launch charity initiative

Daisy, a playful and precious six-month-old guide dog puppy in training, has helped Maxol launch its latest fundraising campaign for charity partner, Guide Dogs NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the end of July, Maxol, Northern Ireland’s family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer, will sell limited-edition PAWsome puppy-shaped car air fresheners in-store to raise funds that will go towards training three new guide and assistance dogs across Ireland.

With more than £50,000 needed to train each guide dog, Maxol plans to use its network of participating service stations to rally community support, raise essential funds, and make a positive impact on the lives of those served by Guide Dogs NI in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxol Group CEO, Brian Donaldson: "Daisy is a guide dog puppy in training thanks to the enormous generosity of our retailers, staff and customers, who last year raised the £50,000 needed to train and support Daisy on her journey to becoming a guide dog.

Pictured L-R Guide dog puppy in training, Daisy with PAWsome campaign ambassador, Paulo Ross.

"We are already getting valuable insights from Guide Dogs NI on Daisy’s training. She’s visited the local shopping centre to experience the sights and sounds of a shopping environment and, along with her puppy raiser, Elaine, recently took her first bus journey—preparing Daisy to travel on public transport when she is eventually matched with a vision impaired service user.

"These are important moments in the life of a guide dog puppy in training, and we know the profound impact Daisy will one day have on the life of someone with visual impairment when they’re matched for a life-changing partnership. We look forward to building on the funds already raised through this new campaign."

As well as the guide dog partnership service Guide Dogs NI provides buddy dogs for children living with a vision impairment across Northern Ireland to help them with their confidence. The charity also offers Vision Rehabilitation Services and Sighted Guiding Training, designed to upskill the public and businesses alike, enabling individuals living with sight loss to be guided effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people with a vision impairment face isolation and challenges in everyday activities such as shopping, working, and socialising. Guide dogs offer a vital lifeline, providing safety, mobility, and independence.

Pictured L-R Guide dog puppy in training, Daisy with Maxol Group CEO, Brian Donaldson and campaign ambassador, Paulo Ross.

Paulo Ross, PAWsome Campaign Ambassador, said: "I’m proud to lend my support to this life-changing campaign. Maxol has already raised funds to train three guide dogs across the island of Ireland but want go further and fundraise for at least three more.

"So, the next time you’re popping into your local Maxol we’d love customers to pick up a limited-edition PAWsome car air freshener, or both, knowing that all proceeds go directly to Guide Dogs NI to support the training of these incredible dogs."

Kyla McVicar, business development manager, Guide Dogs NI, said: "We’re delighted Daisy, the first guide dog named and funded with the support of Maxol’s retailers and customers, can lead the launch of Maxol’s fundraising campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every penny raised from the sale of PAWsome fresheners will help Guide Dogs NI provide our services and ensure that anyone with sight loss in Northern Ireland can live a full, active, and independent life. We want to say a huge thank you for all the funds raised to date and look forward to training more guide dogs with the help of Maxol. "

For more information, visit www.maxol.ie and https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/guide-dogs-northern-ireland/