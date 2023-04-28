Register
East Antrim and Newtownabbey businesses in running for beauty awards

Ten beauty businesses operating across Newtownabbey, north Belfast, Carrickfergus, Ballyclare and Larne have been announced as finalists for this year’s NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

A total of six new categories have been introduced for this year’s awards ceremony with a total of 25 accolades up for grabs.

The shortlisted businesses from across east Antrim and Newtownabbey are RL Mini Studio, Antrim Road, Belfast (Makeup Studio/Artist of the Year), Solution Skin Clinic, Antrim Road, Belfast (Specialist Salon or Clinic of the Year), Skin Therapy Aesthetics, Jordanstown (Skincare Salon/Clinic of the Year and Mobile / Home based Business of the Year), Ace Boutique Training Academy, Newtownabbey (Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator/Training Provider of the Year), Jays Pro Barber Academy, Newtownabbey (Hair, Beauty or Aesthetics Educator/Training Provider of the Year), Lola Loxx Hair Extensions and Training Academy, Newtownabbey (Hair Extension Specialist of the Year), E and L Beauty, Newtownabbey (Nail Salon of the Year), Adorn Aesthetics, Carrickfergus (Skincare Salon/Clinic of the Year), Larne Dental Care (Cosmetic Dental Practice of the Year) and Laura Maria Beauty, Ballyclare (Nail Salon of the Year).

This year’s judging panel is made up of skincare specialist Katrina Doran, Medical Director at Woodford Medical Dr Mervyn Patterson, owner of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan, nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; Dr Martina Collins, Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental NS Skin Clinic and last year’s winner of Overall Contribution to the Industry, founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, on May 13.The awards ceremony will take place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, on May 13.
The awards ceremony will take place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, on May 13.

Director at Weir Events, which created the awards, said: “It’s fantastic to see a record-breaking amount of award entries this year. It is also excellent to see that our new award of Mobile/Home-based Business of the Year received so many entries which demonstrates how industry professionals have adapted their businesses following the global pandemic.

“We are delighted to be able to showcase the talent of the beauty industry in Northern Ireland and are excited to celebrate this talent together in May. Good luck to all our finalists.”

The awards, which will be hosted by Pamela Ballantine, will take place on Saturday, May 13 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. Tickets are now on sale, visit nibeautyexcellence.com/tickets for booking details.

