Equipment boost as Whitehead-based club sees huge interest in paddle boarding

The Whitehead-based club has received a £300 community grant from the electricity provider to purchase new equipment.

CAYC was nominated by Steffi Lewis as part of PowerNI’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward groups and organisations for support.

Founded in 1902, the club has a well-established history within the community, hosting various prestigious national and international events throughout the years. Members can take part in a range of water sports, including paddle boarding and kayaking. Or for those who prefer their feet on dry land, there is the opportunity to get involved in snooker, golfing, cycling, and even a book club.

CAYC members celebrate as they receive £300 thanks to PowerNI's staff sponsorship scheme, ‘Helping Hands.’ L-R: Campbell Coles, Steffi Lewis, Desie Nixon and Eidann Coles.

Over the past year, the club has seen a huge growth in interest for paddle boarding with over 30 people taking part in their beginner’s course with certified paddleboard instructors. Power NI is delighted to have been able to support the club with a donation towards the purchase of new electric paddleboard pumps.

Power NI employee and CAYC member, Steffi Lewis said: “I am delighted that Power NI has chosen to support the club with a donation towards new equipment. The club is funded by members through fundraising activities throughout the year, so any donation is greatly appreciated no matter how big or small.

“The new pumps are already being put to use by our resident paddleboarders, who are spending plenty of time out on the water enjoying the last of the summer sunshine.”

CAYC committee member Desie Nixon said: “The £300 from Power NI will continue to help CAYC diversify and expand the club’s reach within Whitehead. Like many other sailing clubs across Belfast Lough, we have worried about losing members through the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is crucial for us to diversify and offer other opportunities to encourage retention and growth of our membership.