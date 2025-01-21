Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted Tesco shoppers in Causeway Coast and Glens have been thanked for contributing to the 125,000 toys donated to children in need during the run-up to Christmas.

Before the festive celebrations, the Tesco stores in Coleraine and Ballymoney called on shoppers to support a collection of toys so that families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift wouldn’t miss out on the big day.

People across the community responded enthusiastically to the campaign, with brand-new toys being gifted to the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, Cash for Kids – Mission Christmas, Sure Start, Women’s Aid, Barnardos and Atlas Women’s Centre, bringing a smile to many children’s faces on Christmas Day.

431 toys were donated by the Ballymoney Castle Street Superstore while 52 toys were donated by the Coleraine Superstore.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We really can’t thank our customers enough for their kind contributions to this great cause.

“Throughout the year our stores give support to children and their community, and without fail local people support us in our efforts.

“They have made a great many children so happy at a time of year that can be difficult for some families, so thank you so much again for your support.”

The Toy Donation campaign ran in stores across the UK in December, with more than 125,000 items being given.

In addition to the toy collection, Tesco donated £25,000 to the Salvation Army to support its ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.