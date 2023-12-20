Over 300 businesses were directly supported by Larne and Ballyclare enterprise centre Ledcom during the past year.

The figure was revealed in the business enterprise’s annual report for the year-ending September 30, which stated the overall economic impact of its activities and clients equates to over £19 million within the local economy.

The report shows that 300 businesses were directly supported by Ledcom with 87 organisations availing of its workspaces and over 750 individuals benefiting from its services. The success of 2022-23 builds on the previous year when 250 businesses and start-ups were supported.

Dr Norman Apsley OBE, chairman of Ledcom said: “We are delighted that Ledcom has successfully delivered on our 2023 objectives. As a supporting organisation, we are committed to helping the local business community and investing in our local area. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our delivery partners and we are very much looking forward to helping new and existing clients in 2024.”

L to R: Dr Norman Apsley OBE, chairman of Ledcom; Gary Wilmot, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals; Jenny Ervine, Raise Ventures; Mark Campbell CBE, Randox, who was a keynote speaker at the event, and Ken Nelson MBE, CEO Ledcom. Photo: submitted by Ledcom.

Ledcom works closely with both Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Mid and East Antrim Council and its figures show over £555,000 was recirculated into the social economy of both boroughs. These include offering training, particularly among unemployed people and delivering mentoring. For the year ending 2023, Ledcom delivered a 40+ Fresh Start Programme in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim which aimed to raise awareness of self-employment to those aged over 40.

During the year, the organisation focused on the development of its subsidiary social enterprises and supporting them to scale up. Businesses also benefitted from Ledcom’s expertise in helping them access loan funding and other sources of support.

Ledcom also provides workspace and conferencing facilities which number over 100 units in the wider Larne and Ballyclare areas. It continued to work on a significant social enterprise project in Ballyclare by improving and growing the operation of its Foundry House facility and its Ballyclare co-working/hot-desking facility (The Work Cube) was progressed in partnership with Choice Housing and supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

The conference and meeting facilities were increasingly used by both tenants and non-tenants.

Ledcom’s annual conference was addressed by CEO, Ken Nelson MBE and Gary Wilmot, CEO of corporate partner Kilwaughter Minerals.

Mr Nelson said: “Our focus is on inspiring and supporting local businesses and individuals to help them develop and further grow their businesses. We do that by effectively working with local councils and a range of delivery partners. I am delighted that this year’s report has highlighted how we have helped to contribute over £19 million worth of economic investment for the local area.

"This is testament to the enthusiasm and commitment of our staff and voluntary board who gives freely of their time and guidance. Ledcom has had a positive impact in the local area and as we prepare for 2024, we are confident we will be able to deliver additional mentoring and support to those embarking on their business journey.”

