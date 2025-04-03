Lurgan: green light for 10 new townhouses instead of previously approved apartment blocks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The planning application was lodged by McCreanor & Co Architects, Craigavon, on behalf of Basil O’Malley, Omagh Road, Dromore.
ABC Planning officers described the amended plans as follows: “The site is a large vacant plot within Lurgan Urban Area. This area is currently overgrown. It is enclosed by security fencing.
“The proposed dwellings are in two blocks. Block J is a terrace of 6 two-storey dwellings, with each end dwelling having a front return.
“Block K comprises of four dwellings, two central two-storey dwellings and a single-storey dwelling on each end. Each dwelling will have parking provision to the front, with enclosed private amenity space to the rear.
“Given the character of the surrounding residential developments, officers are satisfied the general character, design and layout of the proposed development respects its surrounding context, and is appropriate to the character and topography of the application site.
“The plot sizes are slightly bigger than the apartment blocks previously approved. The two terraces of dwellings proposed will replace the apartment blocks.
"Remaining private amenity space for each dwelling will be sufficient and in excess of the minimum standard of 40m2 recommended.
“Road layout and parking remain as previously approved. In view of DfI Roads, it is considered that the proposal will not prejudice road safety or significantly inconvenience the flow of traffic.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.