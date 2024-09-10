Bushmills based luxury handbag and fashion brand Taylor Yates has collaborated with Royal Portrush Golf Club to create a bespoke range of leather bags, inspired by and designed for use by golfers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by mother and daughter team Karen and Ellen Yates, Taylor Yates has created three exclusive bag lines for Royal Portrush, each handcrafted from Italian leather.

In the style of all Taylor Yates bags, each line in the collection has been named after an inspirational female, in this case from the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range includes ‘The Adair’, a small accessories pouch, ‘The Hazlet’, a larger accessories pouch and ‘The Bolton’, a crossbody bag. Each item was designed with golfers in mind giving them a stylish option for carrying items on the course, from golf balls and tees to other essentials. The range will be exclusively available from the Royal Portrush Golf Club and the club’s online store.

Ellen and Karen Yates of fashion brand Taylor Yates pictured with Maddy Green of Royal Portrush Golf Club PHOTO CREDIT CIARAN CLANCY

Taylor Yates was founded eight years ago and has evolved from its store in Bushmills to incorporate a thriving online business, with its range of leather handbags and capsule clothing collection now being shipped as far as America, Canada and Australia.

“Royal Portrush and Taylor Yates share similar values,” said Ellen Yates. “The club is committed to working towards net zero and we are committed to creating sustainable, luxury items that last a lifetime. Our two visions align very well and partnering with another North Coast brand, synonymous with quality, has made us very proud.

“We are thrilled to bring our exclusive Royal Portrush range to golfers and have designed bag options that not only look stylish, they are also high quality, durable and practical. It’s our hope that golfers will take a little piece of Taylor Yates with them out onto the iconic fairways at Royal Portrush and to many other courses across the globe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlene Reid, Retail Manager at Royal Portrush Golf Club added: "We are excited to be collaborating with Taylor Yates. We are committed to selling the best quality merchandise available to us and the fact that this brand is local and dedicated to making luxurious products while being sustainable and conscious of their carbon footprint is a bonus."