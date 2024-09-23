Magherafelt businesswoman Louise McDonnell opens new LMD Beauty Superstore in Ballymena
The development will create 12 jobs and brings together her own LMD Cosmetics brand alongside other major international beauty brands she has worked with since launching her career.
Mum-of-one Louise, who first began undertaking makeup classes in her utility room in 2008, has forged her career as a professional make-up artist and has made up thousands of faces in that time.
Louise is renowned for her expertise and makeup artistry, having worked on many famous faces, including Lauren Goodger, Chloe Ferry, Katie Price, and SoSu Cosmetics/Dripping Gold CEO and social media sensation Suzanne Jackson, as well as working to create the perfect look for thousands of brides and bridal parties, and people who just love makeup.
Already Louise owns three companies, Louise McDonnell (content creator brand), LMD Cosmetics (beauty products and accessories) and now the opening of LMD Beauty in Ballymena will see the merging of two previous store sites from Magherafelt and Ballymena into one large Superstore.