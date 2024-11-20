Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Permission has been granted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee for a restaurant at the Crown and Shamrock pub, Antrim Road, Mallusk, despite recommendation for refusal.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal for change of use from a storage shed to kitchen, toilets and waiting area to the ground floor and restaurant to the first floor was approved by the committee, at a meeting in Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, on Monday evening.

Senior planning officer Alicia Leathem told the committee a town centre first policy includes restaurants and the application “fails to comply with policy provision”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She noted there were three letters of objection and one of support. Concerns included potential overlooking, loss of privacy, traffic, parking, odour and noise. She said that the recommendation was to refuse.

Crown and Shamrock, Mallusk. Photo: Google

Planning agent Matthew Crothers said he disagreed with this recommendation. He pointed out that obscured glazing would prevent any loss of privacy “perceived or otherwise”.

He indicated that “a suitable site does not exist within a town centre” adding that restaurants are “not listed” among main town centre uses.

“In the case of this applicant, officers have misapplied policy,” he claimed. He stated the restaurant would be “linked to the bar”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pub does provide sit down food from its kitchen but became too difficult to operate when sports events were on due to lack of space. The reason behind this proposal is trying to address issues with lack of space in the main pub,” he explained.

Applicant Aidan McAlindon said: “We are a very busy pub at the minute but just do not have floor space to cater for food.”

In response to a query regarding a gin school which operated at the premises previously, Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE was told it is now located at a pub in Belfast.

Party colleague Threemilewater Alderman Tom Campbell commented: “To me, it looks like it could be seen as a prestigious and worthwhile development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Webb continued: “The Crown and Shamrock could be classed as a tourist attraction.”

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said: “I would veer away from calling any pub a tourism asset.”

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan proposed granting planning permission, seconded by Cllr Webb. Following a vote, permission was granted unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter