Maxol has announced it is investing £3.5 million to redevelop and expand service stations in north Belfast and Lisburn.

The retailer is spending £1.9M at Maxol Fortwilliam to fully utilise the existing footprint of the site to include a new store that will almost double the retail space from 107 square meters to 195 square meters.

The number of grocery and chilled bays will increase significantly, and customers can expect to find a much larger range of locally produced fruit and vegetable and dairy produce as well as a doubling of frozen food provision.

The project includes a new reconfigured forecourt and car parking will increase from nine to 21 spaces including two accessible parking bays. Facilities will also include a new indoor restroom.

Pictured as the development gets underway at Maxol Fortwilliam are, from left: Kevin Paterson, Nicola Farrell, Alan Pollock and Brian Donaldson.

The outlet is closed for the duration of the work, which is expected to be completed in November. Mark Nelson, Maxol’s independent licensee, will return to operate the business.

Meanwhile, the £1.6M investment at Maxol Hilden Service Station on the Belfast Road in Lisburn will take place in two phases to enhance and upgrade current facilities both on the forecourt and in-store.

In phase one, the shop and forecourt will close for approximately 10 weeks while the retail store is newly fitted to the latest Spar concept complete with new shopfront, flooring, open ceiling and lighting.

While the retail footprint will remain the same, the newly fitted store will, the company states, offer more fresh and locally produced food to meet growing customer demand in the local area.

The reconfigured forecourt will be more spacious with two pump islands - and a new canopy will be installed.

In phase two of the work, old premises to the rear of the site will be demolished to make way for the re-located and newly equipped car wash.

Car parking spaces will increase from seven to 22 spaces including two accessible parking bays. Aramark, Maxol’s licensee led by Nicola Farrell, will return to operate the business.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of the Maxol Group, said: “I am delighted to see the extensive work underway at both Maxol Fortwilliam and Maxol Hilden Service Stations as we continue to deliver on our commitment to invest across our network to provide our customers with the best in convenience and food-to-go concepts.

Daily Needs

"Once these developments are complete, our customers will be able to shop locally for all their daily needs in a modern and more sustainable environment, with excellence in customer care, led by our experienced licensees at these sites.

"I’d like to thank our customers for their patience while the work is ongoing and look forward to each project’s completion in the coming months."

The investment is part of a wider five-year capital investment programme worth £84M that Maxol announced last year. In Northern Ireland, the company owns 31 forecourts and operates a further 70 through its independent dealer network.

The retailer supports Guide Dogs Northern Ireland through a charity partnership that commenced in October 2023.