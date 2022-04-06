Mayor officially opens new B&B business in Portrush

Beulah House opened last month, with proprietors Simon Eakin and JJ Butcher delighted with the support they received for the new venture.
Situated on Portrush’s Causeway Street, Beulah B&B opened to guests following a major renovation which saw the revamping and modernising of the entire building.
Now boasting 14 en-suite rooms, the proprietors - who have been in the construction and property industry for combined 32 years - also revamped the dining and sitting area.
Mayor Richard Holmes said: “Tourism and hospitality are crucial aspects of our local economy, and I want to congratulate Simon and JJ for their investment in Beulah House. With the summer season approaching, this is a welcome addition to the accommodation offering in Portrush.
“They have created a modern, welcoming space for guests and it’s particularly encouraging to hear from them about the level of interest in the property so far.”