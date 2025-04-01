Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast International Airport is holding a recruitment fair ahead of the busy summer season with up to 100 posts available.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will take place on Saturday, April 5, at The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick, from 11am to 3pm.

Teams from the airport and associated partner companies including Swissport, Wilson James, SSP and Aelia Duty Free will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are vacancies available right across the site with a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include ground handling, security,

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at Belfast International Airport, announces the Job Fair. Photo: submitted

retail, and catering.

The roles will support the current growth plans underway at Belfast International Airport, which is a member of the VINCI Airports network.

Phase one, the new security building and arrivals exit hall, has been completed and is operational with the next development phases underway which are designed to transform the airport experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at the airport, says: “There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits and many are also

flexible to suit lifestyle and other family commitments.

“The airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector. With the current investment programme underway, it’s a really exciting time to join our team and come along on this journey.”