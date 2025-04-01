Over 100 roles available at Belfast International Airport jobs fair
It will take place on Saturday, April 5, at The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick, from 11am to 3pm.
Teams from the airport and associated partner companies including Swissport, Wilson James, SSP and Aelia Duty Free will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.
There are vacancies available right across the site with a range of full time, part time and seasonal roles. Positions on offer include ground handling, security,
retail, and catering.
The roles will support the current growth plans underway at Belfast International Airport, which is a member of the VINCI Airports network.
Phase one, the new security building and arrivals exit hall, has been completed and is operational with the next development phases underway which are designed to transform the airport experience.
Jaclyn Coulter, human resources manager at the airport, says: “There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits and many are also
flexible to suit lifestyle and other family commitments.
“The airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector. With the current investment programme underway, it’s a really exciting time to join our team and come along on this journey.”
