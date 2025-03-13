Portrush's newest hotel The Marcus to hold recruitment events ahead of opening

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 14:50 BST
The north coast’s latest new hotel – The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection – is recruiting staff ahead of its forthcoming opening.

Formerly the Londonderry Hotel on the Portrush’s Main Street, The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is anticipated to be the only internationally branded hotel in the town.

The hotel will join a global portfolio of more than 100 unique Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties globally.

The 80-room hotel will also boast a café, restaurant, and bar. The Marcus hotel project also included the restoration of the former Northern Bank, across the road.

Portrush's latest hotel The Marcus gets closer to opening with a series of recruitment events. Credit The Marcus

Now the hotel is recruiting housekeeping team members, food and beverage team members, receptionist, trainee chef with KP duties and chef de partie.

Recruitment days will take place on March 20 in Portrush Town Hall from 11am-5pm; March 22 in the Mayor’s Parlour, Coleraine Town Hall from 9am-3pm and March 25 in Portrush Town Hall from 4-9pm.

