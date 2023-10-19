Prestigious industry accolades for South Antrim retailers
Picking up the Best Food to Go Outlet award on the night was SPAR Mallusk, which opened just one year ago and has already picked up a haul of awards for its food to go offering.
EUROSPAR Doagh joined the local winners from the area by picking up the Best Forecourt Team award. Both awards were Specialist awards on the night with the stores beating fierce competition from both local and national retailers.
The awards were two of nine wins for SPAR and EUROSPAR forecourts in Northern Ireland, with stores in Holywood, Dungannon, Omagh, Portadown and Londonderry also returning home with awards.
Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group which owns and operates the stores commented: “These awards are huge achievements for both the stores and their teams.
"Food to go is a hugely competitive market within the forecourt sector, and we are continuing to invest in our properties to meet the demand from shoppers who expect more from their local stores.
"SPAR Mallusk opened in October 2022 and has already picked up prestigious awards which recognise the innovation and bespoke development and services it provides to its local community, which are a mix of office workers and residents.
“The team at EUROSPAR Doagh are still enjoying the recent success of their Retail Industry Award for Team of the Year, and have now doubled down with the Best Forecourt Team award from this awards scheme. It shows the team’s ability to work as one, understand the goals of the store and provide excellent customer service day in, day out.
“Congratulations to all our stores that have been so successful during this competitive awards season.”
Judges were impressed with the “amazing range of fresh and grocery with five different options within Mallusk’s food to go offering and coffee stations” while also noting Northern Ireland’s first ever Barista Bar Drive Thru as a stand-out innovation.
For EUROSPAR Doagh, judges were impressed with the growth of the store and the team’s ability to “maintain high standards in store, despite massive growth”, hailing the team as “forward thinking” and “always aiming to improve and develop their skills”.