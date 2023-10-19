SPAR Mallusk and EUROSPAR Doagh both brought home highly sought after trophies from the Forecourt Trader Awards in London last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Picking up the Best Food to Go Outlet award on the night was SPAR Mallusk, which opened just one year ago and has already picked up a haul of awards for its food to go offering.

EUROSPAR Doagh joined the local winners from the area by picking up the Best Forecourt Team award. Both awards were Specialist awards on the night with the stores beating fierce competition from both local and national retailers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards were two of nine wins for SPAR and EUROSPAR forecourts in Northern Ireland, with stores in Holywood, Dungannon, Omagh, Portadown and Londonderry also returning home with awards.

Danielle Martin from SPAR Mallusk, Newtownabbey is presented with the Forecourt Trader Award for Best Food-to-Go Outlet. Also pictured are Tony Owen (left) from sponsor Rollover, and awards host, Stephen Mangan. (Pic: Contributed).

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group which owns and operates the stores commented: “These awards are huge achievements for both the stores and their teams.

"Food to go is a hugely competitive market within the forecourt sector, and we are continuing to invest in our properties to meet the demand from shoppers who expect more from their local stores.

"SPAR Mallusk opened in October 2022 and has already picked up prestigious awards which recognise the innovation and bespoke development and services it provides to its local community, which are a mix of office workers and residents.

Daniel Duncan (centre) from EUROSPAR Doagh accepts the Forecourt Trader Award for Best Forecourt Team of the Year. Also pictured are Joe Brammall (left) from sponsor The Forecourt Show, and awards host, Stephen Mangan. (Pic: Contributed).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The team at EUROSPAR Doagh are still enjoying the recent success of their Retail Industry Award for Team of the Year, and have now doubled down with the Best Forecourt Team award from this awards scheme. It shows the team’s ability to work as one, understand the goals of the store and provide excellent customer service day in, day out.

“Congratulations to all our stores that have been so successful during this competitive awards season.”

Judges were impressed with the “amazing range of fresh and grocery with five different options within Mallusk’s food to go offering and coffee stations” while also noting Northern Ireland’s first ever Barista Bar Drive Thru as a stand-out innovation.