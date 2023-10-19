Planning permission refused for 18 metre telecoms pole in Glengormley area
The borough council’s Planning Committee turned down a proposal for a monopole with six antennae and three cabinets to be located at Hightown Road opposite The Beeches.
A planning officer told the committee it would be situated on a grass verge between the road and footpath, if approved. The officer said the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has requested re-location “to prevent an obstruction”.
She noted four letters of objection to the proposal saying that concerns include visual impact, road safety, neighbourhood amenity and health and safety. Councillors were told of a recommendation for refusal.
Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked if it would be acceptable if it was moved back. Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said DfI has indicated it would “interfere with sight lines” and it would not be possible to “move it very far”.
Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue proposed accepting the recommendation to refuse, seconded by Ald Smyth.
Committee chair Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster said: “We will be writing to providers of these poles to seek a way forward. I think it is pertinent we stop wasting time with these and get them in to talk about it.”
In May, the committee turned down planning applications for a telecoms pole at Oakfern in Newtownabbey and another at Railway Court in Jordanstown. In June, the installation of a 20-metre street telecoms pole with antenna and cabinets at Jordanstown Road, in Newtownabbey, was refused.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter