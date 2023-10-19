A proposal for six detached houses in Jordanstown was given the go-ahead at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

A planning officer told the meeting ten letters of objection to the proposed construction at Circular Road, Jordanstown, have been received by council planners.

The officer noted issues highlighted include concerns over density, over-development, road safety and wider infrastructure including drainage and sewerage and impact on vegetation. One objection stated the “loss of vegetation, trees and natural heritage interests is contrary to the council’s biodiversity action plan”.

A report to the committee said: “While it is noted that several objections point to the loss of trees and the impact on natural heritage, it is considered that, notwithstanding the removal of protected trees, the replanting scheme compensates for the loss of those trees.

General view of Circular Road, Jordanstown. Photo by Google Maps

“It is considered that the development proposal shall not have any further adverse impact to existing trees protected by a Tree Preservation Order and that significant compensatory planting is due to take place imminently.”

Speaking at the meeting, an objector described the proposed dwellings as “rather futuristic looking” houses. She added: “This only concerns part of the site. It is not the entirety of the site.”

The speaker also noted the proximity of the 100-year-old “Arts and Crafts” house in Whiteabbey.

Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE proposed the officer’s recommendation to approve the proposal be agreed seconded by Ballyclare DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown. Permission was granted after a vote approved the recommendation unanimously.