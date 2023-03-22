Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
21 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
3 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
4 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

£35m Nutts Corner warehouse to create 90 jobs when operational

A proposed £35m investment in warehousing and distribution at Nutts Corner in Co Antrim was given the go-ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Monday evening.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:26 GMT

The committee heard that the development is expected to result in the creation of up to 200 construction and 90 new jobs when the facility is operational.

A site at Nutts Corner Road has been earmarked for a storage and distribution facility comprising freezers, coolers, warehousing, cold dock, offices and staff welfare accommodation.

Council planning officer Kieran O’Connell stated the £35m investment represents “significant economic benefit”.

Most Popular
An artist’s impression of the new facility at Nutts Corner.
An artist’s impression of the new facility at Nutts Corner.
An artist’s impression of the new facility at Nutts Corner.

He indicated the design, lay-out and appearance of the proposed development are considered “acceptable”. He commented that a “key property” in the vicinity is supermarket Lidl’s distribution centre.

Agent Nick Salt, a senior planner, described the proposal as a “storage and distribution facility” for key regional distribution which will be employing a total of 230 staff.

The premises are to be occupied by food business Sysco which has a facility outside Lisburn. He reported the development would result in the payment of £550k in business rates annually and wage expenditure of £6m.

Smaller Units

He went on to say the proposal involves building smaller units for what he described as a “reduced visual environmental impact and a more efficient use of space”.

Commenting on the design, Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE said: “Why is it not possible to have the building flipped round? A very unattractive part of the building is facing the main thoroughfare.”

He was told it “just did not work within the site lay-out”. Cllr Webb replied: “It is a massive site. I think it could have.”

He proceeded to ask about the embankment and planting and if it is sufficient to ensure this will “hide part of the building, if possible”.

A report to the committee notes: “The proposed landscaping is to be welcomed as it will soften the visual impact of the development.”

Read More
£12m Hightown development plan to create hundreds of jobs

Planning permission was granted following a unanimous vote in favour of the application.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter