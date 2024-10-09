£3.6M investment transforms Maxol Belvoir with newly configured forecourt and larger store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maxol, Northern Ireland’s leading family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer, has completed its re-development of Maxol Belvoir Service Station on the Milltown Road in Belfast following an investment of £3.6 million.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-month project has seen the large site reconfigured with a new forecourt and large new convenience store that has created a blueprint for modern day roadside retail.

The investment is part of a wider, £84M five-year capital investment programme that Maxol is delivering across its growing network to meet the increasing demand for convenience-led forecourt services that include coffee, groceries and food-to-go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxol Belvoir is operated under license by Maxol’s retail partner, the Henderson Group and it offers the latest SPAR concept in a new store that has nearly trebled in size.

Pictured at the launch of Maxol Belvoir following its £3.6M investment and transformation is from left: Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group, Site Manager Peter Mailey, Barry McMullan, Director at The Maxol Group and Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

With technology playing an increasing role in providing customer efficiency, three self-checkouts have been installed to give customers greater choice and convenience, while electronic shelf-edge (ESL) labelling provides accurate pricing.

New customer toilets have also been included within the store development.

The newly expanded forecourt has also been re-configured and now has fifty-one car parking spaces including four accessible parking bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium Fuels have been introduced to enable customers to make greener motoring choices and Pay at Pump technology is now available.

The newly opened Maxol Belvoir service station following a £3.6M investment. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

A new drive-through car wash has been re-located to the rear of the site and customers now have the options of payment by contactless card, pay at pump or instore.

Brian Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer of The Maxol Group said: “It’s exciting to see our investment programme deliver another service station of the future.

"The opening of Maxol Belvoir sees the continued rollout of our sustainable forecourt design and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to being a more sustainable forecourt convenience retailer, offering only the highest quality of facilities and products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group added: “Maxol has invested in transforming this popular site with facilities that cater directly to their target customers who are seeking convenience, value and quality, bringing their roadside retail strategy together with our SPAR NI brand.

“Our in-store community team will continue to build meaningful relationships with local community groups, churches, care homes and nursery schools, while implementing schemes to enhance the local area through those partnerships.”