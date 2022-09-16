It follows the success of the charity’s Big Elmer Trail throughout Belfast with Ryobi among the companies which sponsored an elephant.

The event is being held at Carrickfergus Cricket Club, where the entertainment-filled afternoon is celebrating 21 years of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Open to Ryobi staff and all members of the public, it takes place 1pm-4pm, featuring a whole host of activities for the family to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, penalty shoot out, face painting, giant Jenga, Army climbing wall and much more.

The event will feature a host of activities for the family to enjoy.

Marco Emig, managing director at Ryobi, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support the Northern Ireland Hospice with a family fun day.

“The event not only gives us an opportunity to raise funds for a very worthy cause but also gives us a chance to get out and about and meet with the local community and spend time in a relaxed setting with our staff and their friends and family.”

The four-hour long event will see special appearances from Paw Patrol characters and a police Land Rover and motorbike for the children to enjoy.

Ticket prices are £5 per adult, £3 per child or £12 for a family ticket.