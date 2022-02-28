David Hunter, CEO of AEL with Ross Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen of the Soilèir Group.

Situated on the shores of Larne Lough, the company is known for its ethically bottled water and will come under the Soilèir Group with immediate effect following the purchase from Access Employment Ltd (AEL).

The two entrepreneurs behind the sale are Ross Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen, founders of insurance company the Landmark Holding Group.

They also formed their joint family charity the RUSA Foundation, which seeks to promote grass root sports and build community spirit by providing relief to disadvantaged and underprivileged families.

The duo are no strangers to Larne with Ross being born and bred in the Seacourt estate.

Landmark is the established principal sponsor of Larne FC, while the RUSA Foundastion was behind last year’s Larne laptop appeal with the club’s Brighter Futures charity.

Clearer Water is recognised as a naturally stone filtered spring water, taken from a deep aquifer located at Maghermorne.

Supplying premium bottled water across Northern Ireland and with a small footprint in England, Clearer Water is also known for providing training and employment opportunities for socially disadvantaged young people.

Ross and Sitki, joint owners of Clearer Water and co-chairmen of The Soilèir Group, said: “In addition to Clearer Water’s unique position and quality water, it has been an inspiration in the NI communities assisting those with mixed working ability.

“We will be setting out a wide range of expansion plans, building the company over the short to long term future that will see growth for the brand and bringing more mixed ability career opportunities. We want to bring a vision of growth and greater impact to the local communities within the town of Larne and all over NI.