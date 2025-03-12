SRC students experience revolutionary 3D concrete printing technology

In a groundbreaking educational initiative, Southern Regional College (SRC) has demonstrated its commitment to next-generation construction technology by collaborating with Louth and Meath Education Training Board (LMETB) to facilitate visits for 94 Higher Level Apprenticeship students and six staff to the cutting-edge LMETB research and training centre in Drogheda.

The visits, which took place in January 2025, showcased the innovative COBOD 3D concrete printer, developed through a partnership between LMETB and Harcourt Technologies (HTL).

Apprentices pursuing Foundation and Bachelor Science Degrees in Digital Construction Management and Quantity Surveying gained hands-on experience with technology that's revolutionizing the construction industry. The state-of-the-art 3D concrete printer demonstrates how digital models can be transformed into physical structures layer by layer, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency in construction projects demonstrating significant benefits in reduced timelines, cost savings through automated process and minimised material waste for enhanced sustainability.

Industry-Leading Partnership

This initiative stems from a strategic Memorandum of Understanding between SRC and LMETB, establishing a powerful cross-border collaboration focusing on Advanced Construction and Engineering/Manufacturing. Apprentices had the unique opportunity to engage with industry experts from HTL and LMETB, examining test buildings and gaining practical insights into the future of construction technology.

"This experience demonstrates a glimpse into the future of construction," says Fiona Bradley, Assistant Director of Further Education and Training in SRC. "By exposing our Apprentices to revolutionary technologies like the COBOD printer, we are ensuring that they graduate with the skills and knowledge of the innovative technologies needed to lead the construction industry forward."

Future-Ready Graduates

The integration of advanced technologies like 3D concrete printing into SRC's curriculum demonstrates the college's commitment to preparing industry-ready professionals. Through partnerships with industry leaders and exposure to cutting-edge technology, SRC continues to position itself at the forefront of construction education in the region.

This innovative approach to education ensures SRC graduates enter the workforce with practical experience in the latest construction technologies, making them valuable assets to future employers and the construction industry as a whole.