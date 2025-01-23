Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket chain LIDL has announced the closure of all of its stores due to Storm Éowyn.

The company which has outlets in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said on Thursday, January 23: “Due to Storm Éowyn, all Lidl Ireland/Lidl Northern Ireland stores will close on Friday 24 January during any red weather warning that is in place.

"Stores are planned to reopen one hour after weather warnings lift in local areas, if safe to do so. Customers are advised to check latest weather warning information for their local area.

"Stay safe.”