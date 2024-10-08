Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in County Antrim has invested £2.5 million to enhance its accommodation facilities, creating 14 new jobs.

The boutique hotel, named as the ‘Best Place to Stay’ in Northern Ireland for 2024 by The Times and Sunday Times, unveiled the detailed internal and external plans for 17 new guestrooms during visit by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, Councillor Neil Kelly.

The stylish new rooms, part of a new courtyard of accommodation, will complement The Rabbit’s existing 33 guestrooms.

The new accommodation extension is scheduled to welcome its first guests from December 6, with the additional jobs bringing The Rabbit’s total workforce to 150.

The 17 new guestrooms at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat are located in a new courtyard of accommodation. Photo: supplied

Tiarnan O’Neill, Galgorm Collection Group Finance Director said: “It was a privilege to welcome the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly to be among the first to see the plans for the 17 new bedrooms currently in development at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat.

“This £2.5 million investment underscores our commitment to continuously evolve and elevate our guest experience, while also creating valuable job opportunities for the local area. We’re proud to contribute to the regional economy and boost tourism in the area, attracting visitors from across the island and beyond to experience the very best that Northern Ireland has to offer.”

The Mayor commented: “I warmly welcome the jobs announcement and accommodation expansion plans shared today by The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, which highlights their unwavering commitment to providing employment opportunities in our borough.

Pictured (l-r) are Stephen Norris, Deputy Director of Regeneration of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council; Mark McKeown, Corporate Banking Manager at AIB; Tiarnan O’Neill, Group Finance Director at Galgorm Collection; Alderman Paul Michael BEM, and Councillor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council. Photo: supplied

“The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat has consistently demonstrated strong leadership in the hospitality industry within Antrim and Newtownabbey, and we look forward to seeing the latest development come to completion in December.”

The hotel, purchased in 2019 by Galgorm Collection, has to date received a £12 million facelift, including the addition of a spa, treatment rooms and wedding ceremony space, refurbishment of the bar and restaurant, enhancement of existing bedrooms, and an upgrade of wedding and event spaces.

Lynsey Gordon, Associate Director at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, commented: “The extensive redevelopment – a result of our team’s talents, dedication and efforts coupled with the unwavering support of our guests – has seen the hotel rightfully recognised both nationally and internationally as offering an outstanding experience to guests."