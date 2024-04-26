Three-acre section of land at Ecos Centre, Ballymena, put up for sale by Mid and East Antrim Council
The site at the junction of St Patrick’s Link Road and Broughshane Road is “an area of low-lying grassland forming part of the Ecos nature park”, according to the selling agent.
The decision to sell the site was agreed behind closed doors at a meeting of the borough council in February after a recommendation was proposed by Braid DUP Alderman Beth Adger MBE and seconded by Ballymena Sinn Fein Councillor Breannain Lyness.
Councillors also agreed at the closed session to sell the former Clough Community Centre at Ballycregagh Road despite concern over “any rationalisation of community centres”, according to minutes of the meeting.
A recommendation to approve the sale of the two-storey building was proposed by Braid TUV Cllr Matthew Warwick and seconded by Braid DUP Ald William McCaughey. The premises are now on the market for £50,000.
A former picnic site at Crankill Road, outside Ballymena, is also to be sold. The sale of the 0.4 acre plot for £11,750 to the highest bidder was proposed by Ballymena Alliance Cllr Jack Gibson and seconded by Bannside DUP Ald Tom Gordon at the same meeting.
The borough council has been selling a number of assets as it is faced with a £7.2m shortfall in its finances. A key civic building in Larne is for sale. Smiley Buildings, at Victoria Road, a council-owned administrative headquarters in the town, is on the market for £350k. Previously, Smiley Buildings was a convalescent hospital.
Councillors agreed to the sale during an asset review after being reminded of the “severity of the current financial situation” and to re-locate some staff to Sir Thomas Dixon Buildings opposite and the Registrar’s Office and reception services to the Market House at Larne Market Yard.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter