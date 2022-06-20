The Canadian firm confirmed it will open its 100 seater restaurant later this month bringing a total of 10 outlets in NI.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “50 jobs were created in the local area, which is a mix of full and part time roles.”

Tim Hortons is renowned for its coffee, donuts and signature Timbits® in NI, The new drive-thru and restaurant will open on 30th June in Meadow Lane at 7pm.

Tim Hortons will open its 10th Northern Ireland outlet in Portadown

The venue will provide a drive-thru and takeaway service for those on-the-go and delivery options will be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

The brand will celebrate its opening by awarding the first guest in the drive-thru and first guest in the restaurant queue with free drinks for a whole year (a prize worth a staggering £3,100).

The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

Free drinks and donuts will also be up for grabs to those that activate their Tim Hortons digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Customers can expect coffee, freshly baked donuts and Timbits®, as well as breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including beef burgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and wraps.

The restaurant will open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week. Offering a wide menu throughout the day, the restaurant will also cater for those observing a halal or vegetarian diet.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K said; “We began our journey in NI over four years ago when we opened the doors to our first restaurant in Belfast and have been welcomed with open arms ever since. Portadown is a major town with great transport links and has a wonderful community so we look forward to opening our doors here at the end of June.