Tim Hortons opens latest NI store at The Junction

Creating 50 new jobs in the local area with a mix of full and part-time roles, the new sit-in restaurant and drive-thru will add to The Junction’s bustling food and beverage offering.

Longstanding tenant of The Junction, Costa Coffee has also rejuvenated its prime location at the retail scheme creating a modern, inviting café space with state-of-the-art facilities. The recently completed refurbishment is part of Costa’s newly agreed long-term commitment to The Junction.

Commenting on the news, Chris Flynn, Centre Director at The Junction, said: “At The Junction we have created a space for customers to relax, socialise and enjoy themselves and the arrival of Tim Hortons to the scheme further strengthens this offering.

Celebrating the opening of Tim Hortons at The Junction are (L-R) Chris Toner, New Store Opening Manager, Tim Hortons; Geraldine Robinson, Regional Manager, Tim Hortons and Chris Flynn, Centre Director, The Junction.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK said: “We began our journey in Northern Ireland three years ago when we opened the doors to our first restaurant in Belfast and have been welcomed with open arms ever since. Given the popularity of our current locations, it made sense to launch this newest restaurant with a drive-thru in Antrim so that we can make ourselves available to even more people.”