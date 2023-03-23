A Mid and East Antrim project management specialist has been hailed as an exemplar for woman considering a career in the construction industry.

Joanne Alexander scooped the ‘Best in Professional Services (Corporate)’ award at the recent Women in Business Awards 2023.

Joanne is responsible for leading on the project management of the key construction and refurbishment projects within Mid and East Antrim Council’s Capital Plan of over £10million per financial year.

The award is given to a businesswomen who consistently exceeds the requirements of internal and external customers and for meeting or exceeding challenging objectives to deliver the highest levels of service responsiveness and innovation within a professional practice.

Women in Business award winner Joanne Alexander is congratulated by Marguarita McNally, WiB senior marketing executive . Included are Andrew McMullan, capital works manger and John McVeigh, head of capital works and redevelopment, Mid and East Antrim Council.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, said “Well done and congratulations to Joanne for securing this prestigious award, which is thoroughly well deserved.

“A chartered architectural technologist with excellent design, detailing and specification drafting skills, Joanne excels at project management and is a role model for anyone who would like to pursue a career and professional excellence in construction.”

The project development officer from Broughshane was recognised at the awards thanks to the innovative and modern construction best practises she has brought to the role.

New Funding

Joanne has enhanced the teams skills which has directly led to success in winning new funding for key capital projects, including the recently announced £6.1 million levelling up funding for Carnfunnock Country Park, near Larne.

In what is a predominately male-orientated industry, council stated, Joanne has risen above the competition. She has been instrumental in generating community feedback into the design and delivery of community facility projects and has made use of technology to share concept designs on a number of projects. This, council continued, has directly led to adding more child and disability friendly facilities, which in turn has greatly enhanced the initiatives.

Andrew McMullan, capital works manager, said: “Joanne is an integral part of the capital works team in council with a unique perspective and mindset, which helped gain the recognition she deserves - congratulations on this thoroughly well deserved award.”

