Wrightbus continues recruitment search with 50 new jobs

The Ballymena-based company is launching the second phase of its recruitment drive ready for an increase in the production schedule after Easter. It has attracted hundreds of people to similar events held earlier this year, with numerous job offers made on the spot after express interviews.

Wrightbus’ recruitment evenings provide prospective employees with the opportunity to look around the company’s Galgorm factory and speak to company managers and the HR team about potential career opportunities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm had previously announced it was looking to recruit an additional 300 people as orders for its buses flooded in. This time, it’s especially keen to attract more women.

Wrightbus

“We’ve taken on a number of new staff so far this year, which is fantastic - but we still have roles available that we need to fill,” said Wrightbus HR director, Nicola McCloskey.

“Our staff work in great conditions on some of the world’s leading zero emission technology, which is helping to make a real difference to climate change.

“We’re especially keen to get more women into the workforce, as most of the interest we’ve had to date has been from men. I think there’s a bit of a misconception that the work we do here is all very physically demanding, but we’ve got many different roles across the factory.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in joining us to pre-book a slot. All our jobs will be posted on the company’s website and social media accounts.”

Wrightbus is at the forefront of the zero emission public transport movement. An increase in orders has seen production at the factory double in 2022, with zero emission vehicles accounting for an impressive 70 per cent of all output this year.

Wrightbus boasts excellent, clean working conditions, great rates of pay and fantastic career progression opportunities.

The event will take place from 5.30-7.30pm on Thursday March 31. Half hour slots are available to pre-book at https://wrightbus.eventbrite.co.uk/