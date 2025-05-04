Call for relatives of former Portadown Footballer

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has put a call out for relatives of Private Richard Currie. The former Portadown FC footballer died on 8th April 1918 due to tuberculosis which he contracted in Salonika and is buried at Drumcree Church of Ireland Churchyard.

Richard Currie was born in 1892 and served with the Royal Irish Fusiliers. He was the husband of Elizabeth and father of Richard George Currie (born 24th December 1911). They resided at Water Street, Portadown. Richard’s wife and son emigrated to Canada after the Great War, and settled in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

He served at Gallipoli and took part in the infamous landing at Sulva Bay and on to Salonika.

Richard took part in several fierce engagements and was wounded at the Dardanelles in 1915.

Can you help locate Richard’s family

Private Currie, No.11990, is commemorated on the Portadown War Memorial, Drumcree and St. Mark’s Church memorials, and on the Portadown FC war memorial. If you are related to Richard or have any information which may assist with the search for relatives, please contacted the Commission via email to [email protected]

