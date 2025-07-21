Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena including Rocket the Crossbreed and Galloway the Cocker Spaniel Cross.

Rocket the Crossbreed is a two-year-old Crossbreed with so much to offer his new, forever home. Rocket has been working very hard to get ready for his fresh start, and he can’t wait to show you what an amazing boy he is! Rocket loves to spend time with people and is a very friendly, loving boy. He loves to receive all the fuss, and he loves adventures and will happily travel in the car to find the best spots.

His ideal walking location is somewhere quieter, as meeting lots of other dogs is overwhelming for him. Rocket has an infectious personality that leaves everyone smiling, his goofy ways and funny antics will make him such a great addition to his new home. Rocket is looking for an adult only forever home, where he can be the only pet and settle in at his own pace.

Meet Galloway the adorable five-year-old Cocker Spaniel Cross who unfortunately, hasn’t had the best start to life. However, since arriving with Dogs Trust Ballymena, he has come on leaps and bounds, and the team couldn’t be prouder of him! Galloway is a very sociable boy when it comes to other dogs, so would love to join another settled dog in his new home, as it helps him come out of his shell, and gain so much confidence in their presence.

Rocket at Dogs Trust Ballymena

As Galloway is more on the nervous side, he will need an adult only home with adopters that will take things at his pace. He will need multiple meets here at the Rehoming Centre so that you can get to know each other and form a friendship before he heads home. Once he becomes more confident, you will see this little lad shine, but all this special little lad needs is plenty of time, patience and love!

If you are interested in adopting Rocket or Galloway, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.